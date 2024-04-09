Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $34.58

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in VICI Properties by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,854,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

