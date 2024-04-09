Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

BKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 303,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,627. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 324.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $28,961,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

