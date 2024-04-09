Brown Financial Advisory Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,278 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 6.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 2,650,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.