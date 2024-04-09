Brown Financial Advisory Sells 841 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 303,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 116,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

