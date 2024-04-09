BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of FMC by 175.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 532,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

