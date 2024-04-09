BSW Wealth Partners Invests $246,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.04 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

