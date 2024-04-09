BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Financial Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CCUR alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40%

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 412.66, meaning that its stock price is 41,166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CCUR and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.34 million 18.97 $7.82 million $0.56 2.89

BTCS has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

BTCS beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.