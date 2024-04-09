Busey Bank Acquires 320 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Busey Bank grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

