Busey Bank Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Busey Bank cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.