Busey Bank Has $435,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

