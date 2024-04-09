Busey Bank Has $524,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Busey Bank lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,800,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

MCHP stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

