Busey Bank Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Busey Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.19.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

