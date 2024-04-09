Busey Bank Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Busey Bank raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

