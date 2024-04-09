Busey Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Busey Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

