Busey Bank Sells 1,386 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

