Busey Bank Sells 1,732 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Busey Bank cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

ENB opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

