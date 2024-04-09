Busey Bank Sells 358 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

