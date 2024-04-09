Busey Bank Sells 405 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Busey Bank decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 98.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $139.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.