Busey Bank Sells 822 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

