Busey Bank Takes $479,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $301.80 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,284,196. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.