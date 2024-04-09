Busey Bank Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Bank lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

