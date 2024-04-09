Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABO. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $627.80.

Get Cable One alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

Cable One Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CABO opened at $400.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cable One has a twelve month low of $388.69 and a twelve month high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.10 and its 200 day moving average is $529.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.