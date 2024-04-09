CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.40.

CACI International stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.21. 37,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average is $339.97. CACI International has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $382.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

