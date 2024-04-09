Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CADE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CADE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 102,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,096. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,997,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

