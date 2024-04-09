Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.23 and its 200 day moving average is $276.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

