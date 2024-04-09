Caledonia Investments PLC Has $21.55 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $151,726,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,693,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

