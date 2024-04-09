Caledonia Investments PLC Has $78.56 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caledonia Investments PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 10.6% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caledonia Investments PLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $78,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,820. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

