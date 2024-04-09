Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caledonia Mining Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of LON CMCL opened at GBX 885 ($11.20) on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 822.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 875.75. The firm has a market cap of £169.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,545.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.
