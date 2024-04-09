Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

