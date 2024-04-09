Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lifted by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 1.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,700,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cameco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $14,001,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. 806,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.