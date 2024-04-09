Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.44.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.82. 603,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.30. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$33.76 and a 52-week high of C$69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.832948 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.