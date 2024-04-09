Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
