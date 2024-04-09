Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.45

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.45 and last traded at C$25.33, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.30.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.57.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.