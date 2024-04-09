Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 6.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CABA stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

