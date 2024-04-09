Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 89bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

