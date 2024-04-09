Capital & Regional Plc (CAL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.95 on May 31st

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Capital & Regional Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of CAL opened at GBX 53.44 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £120.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,068.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 49.86 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 8th.
About Capital & Regional
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital & Regional
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.