Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.95 Per Share

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CAL stock opened at GBX 53.44 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 49.86 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,068.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

