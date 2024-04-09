Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 244,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

