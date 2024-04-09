CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IGR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,404,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,818,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

