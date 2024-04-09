CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE IGR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
