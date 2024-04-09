CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $31.95 billion 0.92 $986.00 million $3.17 30.47 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 156.48 $316.60 million $4.46 9.20

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.09% 13.69% 5.52% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBRE Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats CBRE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

