ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

