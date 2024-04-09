Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

