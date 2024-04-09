Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 405,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,921. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

