Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.11. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $264.39 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

