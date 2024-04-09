Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.63.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.30 on Friday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

