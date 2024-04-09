Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $197.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.26.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $298.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 46,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

