ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Raised to $6.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 76,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,553. The firm has a market cap of $312.54 million, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.98. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

