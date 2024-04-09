CIBC Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$14.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.