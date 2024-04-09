Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 32.1%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 243,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 97,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.