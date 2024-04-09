Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

